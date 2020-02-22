Resurrection University addresses nursing shortage through diversity

Nurses play an intricate part in society’s healthcare. They are the most trusted healthcare professionals and spend the most time with patients. They are teachers, caregivers, and innovators.

Across the country, nurses are in high demand. According to the American Nursing Association, by 2022, there will be far more registered nursing jobs available than any other profession, at more than 100,000 per year.

Resurrection University is making strides to address the nursing shortage. Both schools (college of health sciences and college of nursing) are aggressively seeking to diversify the campus landscape. Based on 2019 enrollment, 23% of the student body was African American, followed by 22% Hispanic. There is a diverse number of men also entering the nursing program.

Rolling out spoke with recent graduates about why one should consider the nursing program at Resurrection University.

ResU is an ideal place for people of color to attend, according to Abidemi Balogun, who stated, “As a woman of color, I would 100 percent recommend this school. The faculty, staff and student body are very diverse. The school really cares about the students and wants the best for each student. While attending Resurrection University, I felt ‘seen and heard.'”

Balogun, also listed three reasons why it’s cool to consider being a nurse.

Nursing is multifaceted. There are so many things to do with a degree in nursing. You are able to make a direct impact on people’s lives. Nursing is a trusted and respected profession.

Stephanie Ijaola, a Nigerian American and former student, found Resurrection University to be very diverse. “Everyone is willing to help each other out, especially those students who share the same race as you,” she offered. “The Student Life team is amazing! They work hard on connecting you with the right person for whatever you need in order to be successful. The faculty and staff at ResU [is] very diverse, which makes the environment so comfortable for us students of color.”

There are four different levels of nursing available at Resurrection University. Below is a list of certifications along with average pay scale.*

Nursing assistant (CNA) — $20,568-$34,661

Licensed practical nurse (LPN) — $33,229-$55,530

Registered nurse (RN) — $47,718-$88,054

Advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs) — $80k-$125k

*Nursing salaries provided by payscale.com