‘Black Panther’ actress Letitia Wright to star in a new thriller

Letitia Wright is to lead the cast of The Silent Twins.

The Black Panther star will appear in the thriller, which is based on the true story of June and Jennifer Gibbons. They became known as The Silent Twins as they refused to communicate with anyone but each other.

June and Jennifer — who were originally from Barbados but grew up in Wales — ended up in high-security institution Broadmoor Hospital after they turned to crime.

The twins spent 11 years in Broadmoor — which has housed notorious criminals such as London gangster Ronnie Kray and Peter Sutcliffe, the serial killer known as the ‘Yorkshire Ripper’ — where they were studied by doctors and psychologists, but the pair would still only communicate with each other.

They had an agreement that if one of them died, the other should begin to speak and to live a normal life. Jennifer passed away under mysterious circumstances in 1993 after a sudden inflammation of the heart, despite there being no evidence of drugs in her system.

June now lives near her parents in Wales and is no longer monitored by psychiatric services.

Letitia is joined in the cast by Tamara Lawrence, who has starred in The Long Song.

