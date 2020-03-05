50 Cent cheers demotion of NYPD commander who said to ‘shoot’ rapper ‘on sight’

Rapper 50 Cent is in a state of euphoria after learning that the New York police commander who told his subordinates to “shoot” the rapper “on sight,” has been reportedly demoted.

The “Power” producer, 44, hopped onto his Instagram post to celebrate with his 25 million followers that former Deputy Inspector Emanuel Gonzalez has been reassigned to the volunteer police squad that is viewed by pundits as a step down, Page Six reports.

Gonzalez used to be the commanding officer at the NYPD’s Sunset Park 72nd Precinct, but he was transferred to the department’s Auxiliary Police Section a few days ago.

The rapper, who was born and raised in Queens as Curtis James Jackson III, couldn’t help but gloat.

“👀Remember this guy Commanding officer Gonzalez from the 72 percinct ,😆They bust his a– down to auxiliary. No more Strap, just a 🔦flash light and badge. LOL 🤣😂😆HaHahahahahah #abcforlife #starzgettheapp,” Fifty penned on IG.

An NYPD spokesperson told Page Six that Gonzalez was not demoted, saying it “is inaccurate to say the inspector was transferred as a result of any issues stemming from the 50 Cent allegations.”

Page Six, however, was told it was definitely “punishment.”

Furthermore, a glance at the NYPD’s website reveals that the auxiliary program consists of volunteer officers who “observe and report conditions requiring the services of the regular police.”

Fifty and Gonzalez’s beef stems from 2018 when the “In Da Club” rapper told his followers to “get the strap” — a phrase that he uses often in his IG posts — after Gonzalez was allegedly shaking down a nightclub for free items. Gonzalez took that phrase as a threat to his own life and allegedly issued the imprudent threat against 50 Cent.