50 Cent vows to complete late rapper’s album

50 Cent has vowed to complete late rapper Pop Smoke’s posthumous album.

The “In Da Club” hitmaker, who will serve as executive producer, is determined to finish the record and has even reached out to fellow rappers Drake and Roddy Ricch to get them involved.

Alongside two snaps of himself outside and inside his private jet, 50 Cent — whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III — wrote on Instagram: “I’m on the move listening to Pop smoke, I decided I’m gonna executive produce and finish his album for him.#abcforlife #starzgettheapp #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac (sic)”

And in a separate post he shared a picture of himself and Ricch and added in the caption: “Tell @roddyricch I’m looking for him, I need him on Pop album. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #abcforlife #starzgettheapp (sic)”

Ricch then responded with the shaking hand emoji and said: “Say less.”

Curtis then followed up the post and this time tagged “God’s Plan” hitmaker Drake.

He wrote: “see I got @roddyricch on deck, this s— gonna be stupid @champagnepapi where you at n—-, don’t start acting light-skinned on us. #abcforlife #starzgettheapp #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac (sic)”

Just days before his tragic passing at the age of 20, Pop Smoke had released the LP Meet the Woo 2.

The “Welcome to the Party” rapper died after he was shot dead on the morning of Feb. 19, 2020, at around 4:30 a.m. at a property in Hollywood Hills, California, after two men broke into the house.

