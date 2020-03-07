Actor Terrell Carter exposes family secrets and emotional journey in new book

Terrell Carter is a rising star in the entertainment industry. Born and raised in Buffalo, New York, the accomplished actor, singer and songwriter has appeared on the big screen in Tyler Perry’s Diary of A Mad Black Woman and currently stars in the popular Fox drama series “Empire” alongside Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard.

In February, Carter added author to his resume with the release of his new book, Problem Child, his story of being reared by a mother with special needs in a family filled with secrets and dysfunction.

Rolling out sat down with Carter to discuss the book and what readers can expect.

What inspired you to write this book?

The countless emails and DMs that I would get from so many young people telling me how much of an inspiration I have been to them. I realized how many people are out here still looking for answers. Releasing the shame, I realized that I had an opportunity to not only make a difference but [also] to change lives.

What is the story behind the title?

My book comes from a soon-to-be-released song that I have written. It was a perfect description of my story.

What was the hardest part of completing this project?

Reliving some of the memories and facing some for the first time. There were people in this book that I have forgiven for myself, but I saw things through their eyes as I wrote about them. Forgiveness from the point of view of others makes a world of difference.

