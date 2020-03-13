Taye Diggs uses racial epithet to tell White people to clean up at gym (video)

Veteran actor Taye Diggs has a beef to pick with the White folks who frequent the luxury gym in metro Los Angeles that he uses, and he fired offf on his Instagram account about it.

The Brown Sugar and The Best Man actor went off on a prolonged tirade while driving along the California highways. He apparently needed to air out his frustrations with what he terms is willful neglect and sloppiness at this upscale gym.

“Hello my name is Taye Diggs and I am in fact a Black actor. I have been blessed enough to be able to afford to work out at a luxury gymnasium, but alas there is a problem,” Diggs began before raising the volume.

“I don’t mean to make this about race I do believe we should all get along. But there are White people, certain White people in my locker room that refuse to pick up their soiled towels. They leave them strewn about willy nilly, on the counters, on the floors, and on the benches, dare I say the steam room where I enjoy frequenting.”

The Newark, New Jersey-born Diggs, 49, who rocketed to fame via How Stella Got Her Groove Back opposite Angela Bassett, questioned White people’s general hygiene and how they were raised. He also used an old (some would say outdated) racial epithet to address his Caucasian counterparts.

“So I ask you White people, were you raised in a barn? Did you not have mothers and fathers that taught you to pick up after yourselves? Or are you in fact just lazy, spoiled, forgetful honkeys? Excuse my language.”

Diggs concluded his diatribe by demanding White people using the same gym that he frequents to be more considerate and pick up after themselves.

Check out the video on the flip: