Dr. Geoffrey Varner says split-second decisions can impact coronavirus

Dr. Geoffrey Varner has 20 years of experience in emergency medicine and is a leading authority on saving lives. In 2004, he founded Lifeline Medical LLC, which consults with hospitals and health-related companies. Additionally, he practices in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area and has also served as the attending physician in emergency rooms at Southern Maryland Hospital and St. Agnes Hospital in Baltimore. He was also an attending physician in the University of Maryland Medical System’s Department of Surgery.

During a recent interview with rolling out, Varner revealed how split-second decisions can impact the coronavirus.

How would describe your brand?

In my business, I teach professionals how to make split-second decisions. We make 35,000 decisions every day. Only 70 are life-altering. I teach people how to improve those 70 decisions. It changes their life, leadership and how they view the world.

What are some key things that people should know when it comes to making decisions?

The TLC framer, which is “time constraint, lack of information, and critical consequence.” The impact of my business is that I train thought leaders because, at the end of the day, our decisions impact our future. For 25 years, I’ve worked to make split-second decisions as it relates to life and death. In 2014, I was in charge of the Ebola crisis for Washington. D.C. I tweaked that same experience and created a platform to teach leaders how to make split-second decisions.

What should the public know about the coronavirus?

One thing people should know is that it’s not hype. At the end of this, we would have experienced thousands of deaths. But it won’t be split-second decisions that actually save our lives. It will be common decisions that you can make every day. Washing your hands is absolutely key. Coughing into your elbow is also important. We need to slow the rate of transmission, which can slow the number of deaths.

