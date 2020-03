Netflix’s social experiment portrayed in the reality series “Love Is Blind” had a disappointing ending for cast member Diamond Jack. She stopped by Reality Check to explain why although she does believe love is blind, it just didn’t work for her this go-round.

Christal Jordan The principal behind Enchanted Branding & PR, a premier entertainment agency based in Atlanta. She also is a media trainer/ consultant and pop culture analyst. Self-proclaimed feminist and equestrian-in-training. You can see more of Christal on her website http:musiclivelifeshow.com