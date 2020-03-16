Diamond Jack says Netflix experiment left her heartbroken and with trust issues

Diamond Jack isn’t the type of woman one would think would have any issue finding a relationship, let alone a date. The petite beauty is an Atlanta Hawks cheerleader and has a bubbly personality. While she admits she’s never had an issue with getting attention, finding true love in the provocative landscape of Atlanta has proved challenging. Rolling out talked with Jack about her dating experiences before joining the cast of Netflix’s social experiment gone viral, “Love Is Blind” and what she plans to do after the surprising turn of events on the show.

What was your dating experience like before going on “Love Is Blind“?

I have had some crazy experiences. I mean everything from having a guy ask me to be in a relationship with him and his girlfriend, to you name it. I think there was a pit bull guarding my heart before I went on the show and now after what happened, there are probably two pit bulls guarding it now.

For those who didn’t watch the show, the guy you matched with that eventually proposed told you after you accepted his proposal that he was bisexual. Did you have any idea that he may have had an alternative lifestyle while you were talking?

No, I had no idea. Carlton [Morton] and I had great chemistry and we talked so much. I know people didn’t see that on television but we spent hours talking that they didn’t show because of editing. I had no idea. I didn’t even know there was a secret until after I’d accepted the proposal and production kept us apart and then I started to notice that when we were together Carlton was acting strange. Honestly, I thought he was going to tell me that he was married.

So after he confesses that he was bisexual he got very upset that you weren’t immediately accepting of it. Later some organizations tried to paint you as homophobic. Do you think that was fair?

No, it wasn’t fair and I appreciated Carlton addressing that at the reunion. On the show after he confessed, I tried to be as respectful of the situation as I could. I didn’t want the experience to go badly for him. If you notice I kept giving him the [opportunity] to share what was on his mind, but at the time he wasn’t open. I have no problem with anyone’s sexuality and I’m certainly not homophobic. I think we all have a right to our preferences and bisexuality is not my personal preference but I celebrate everyone’s right to their own lifestyle.

What’s next for you?

I’m working on my Ph.D. and just focusing on myself. I’d like to do more television, but not necessarily any more dating shows. I would like to focus on acting and seeing what other opportunities are out there.