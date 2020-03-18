Baltimore mayor begs gun violence to stop so doctors can treat COVID-19 victims

Like most major cities in America, Baltimore continues to deal with issues surrounding new cases of COVID-19. However, a lot of the medical facilities are struggling to treat potential patients affected by the virus because of crime, according to the Baltimore Sun.

To inspire a downturn in crime, Baltimore mayor Jack Young begged the residents in the city to stop shooting and killing each other.

“I want to reiterate how completely unacceptable the level of violence is that we have seen recently,” Young said during a press conference on March 18. “We will not stand for mass shootings and an increase in crime. For those of you who want to continue to shoot and kill people of this city, we’re not going to tolerate it. We’re going to come after you and we’re going to get you.”

Young urged people to stay home and self-quarantine because the violence has caused hospital staffs to become overwhelmed.

“We cannot clog up our hospitals and their beds with people that are being shot senselessly because we’re going to need those beds for people infected with the coronavirus,” he said. “And it could be your mother, your grandmother or one of your relatives. So take that into consideration.”

Baltimore has experienced an increase in violent crimes since last weekend. On March 17, a mass shooting occurred where seven people were shot. All seven are in serious but stable condition.