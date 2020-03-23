Atlanta plastic surgeon Dr. Curves shares what he loves most about women

Dr. Andrew Jimerson II, affectionately known as Dr. Curves, is one of the most in-demand plastic surgeons in the country. His celebrity clientele is known for having some of the best Brazilian butt lifts and mommy makeovers in the country. His expertise has even earned him a secondary nickname: the “peach maestro.”

Your office is almost completely run by women. What do you appreciate most about the women on your staff?

I love their loyalty. The ladies here understand me and they understand and relate to our patients. They are productive, it’s a warm environment and together we make a great team.

What do you enjoy most about working with your patients?

The thing I love most about my patients is their reaction. When they come in six months after surgery and you can see they have a whole different attitude. They were already good as far as their career and life … after going through the procedure they come in for their post-op checkup and you can see they’ve gotten their confidence back.

What do you think is the most beautiful thing about a woman?

I love women’s spirits. They spend a large part of their life putting other people first and taking care of everyone but themselves. For the most part, they are unselfish by nature. I enjoy being able to give some of them a little bit of the happiness that they give others.

You did a mommy makeover for a deserving mother this year. How did you pick the winner?

It was a team effort. There were a lot of submissions and the staff and I went through them. We had to make sure the person was a good candidate for the mommy makeover and we wanted someone that was deserving. The person we chose hasn’t started her procedure yet but we’re excited to have her [get] started and of course, see her final results.

You can learn more about Dr. Curves and his practice here: www.drcurves.com.

You can see more from Dr. Curves’ interview after the jump: