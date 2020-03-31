Vanessa Bryant shows off late husband Kobe Bryant’s new book

The remarkable journey of the late legendary Kobe Bryant continues unabated.

After the Black Mamba won five NBA titles and two championship MVPs with the Los Angeles Lakers, the almost preternaturally-motivated Bryant surged towards the same type of success during his post-playing career.

Bryant won an Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film for Dear Basketball in 2018. Bryant, 41, also penned a New York Times bestselling book, The Wizenard Series: Training Camp.

The NBA legend’s surviving wife, Vanessa Bryant, is now announcing the publishing of the next installment of Kobe Bryant’s book, Season One. The book centers on a young b-baller named Reggie, who aspires to manifest his dreams of becoming a basketball superstar.

Vanessa Bryant captioned the IG post for her 14 million followers: “Welcome back to Dren! We hope you are all ready to catch up with the West Bottom Badgers for another magical basketball season.”

The new book, TMZ reports, shares a frequently uttered quote from Bryant, who said this to aspiring basketball stars: “To young athletes who commit to doing the hard work. The process always pays off.”

The man who collaborated with the Black Mamba, author Wesley King, also offered a somber celebration, saying, according to TMZ: “Official release day. Bittersweet without my collaborator, but grateful to see the words live on. This is a book about chasing your dreams.”