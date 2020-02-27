Kobe Bryant’s older sister has paid tribute to him with a tattoo

Kobe Bryant’s older sister has paid tribute to her late brother and niece with a new tattoo.

Sharia Washington has shared a photo of her new design this week – which features both Gianna and Kobe’s jersey numbers – as a way of remembering the pair after they tragically died alongside seven others in a helicopter crash earlier this month.

Posted on Instagram, the inking shows a black mamba snake – recalling the late basketball legend’s nickname – wrapped like an infinity sign around the digits 2 and 24. In the caption, Sharia simply thanked the tattoo artist Peter Barrios.

Days after Kobe’s sad death, Washington and the star’s other sister Shaya Tabb released a joint statement mourning their brother.

They said: “On behalf of our family, we join Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka and Capri in grieving the loss of Kobe and Gianna in such a tragic accident.

“We are devastated by the loss of our brother, son, our niece and granddaughter, and our hearts go out to all the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday.

“Our lives are forever changed. Thank you for your prayers, the numerous calls, texts, emails, and cards.”

On Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, Kobe’s widow Vanessa Bryant delivered a speech at her husband’s public memorial at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

