Bun B takes aim at ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic for his desire to use N-word (video)

Joe Exotic has become a trending topic on social media following the release of the Netflix documentary, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness.

The documentary follows the story of Exotic who was a former zookeeper that kept lions, tigers, and lemurs. On Jan. 22, the former zookeeper was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for a conviction that included the two counts of murder-for-hire. Exotic was convicted of hiring someone to murder his nemesis, Carole Baskin, the founder of a big cat rescue organization.

On March 31, a video emerged of Exotic, who is a White male, complaining that he can’t use the N-word.

“What’s going on in here, in this country?” he says. “It’s absolutely pathetic. I can’t say the N-word, but you can get on YouTube and watch any Black man’s rap video, and they’re calling each other the N-word. What the hell, is this discrimination? I’m white, I can’t say the N-word and they can?”

Bun B took aim at Exotic for his desire to use the racial epithet. “No Joe. You’re pathetic. Later for this clown,” the Texas-based rapper wrote on his Instagram.

The video emerged after many people expressed their belief in Exotic’s innocence via social media. Over the weekend, Cardi B expressed her thoughts on Exotic and claimed that she would set up a GoFundMe page to help Exotic with attorney fees.

However, after facing a backlash on social media, Cardi B revealed that she was only joking about the GoFundMe page. “Omg I was just playing,” she wrote. “I do love him tho and he deff needed better representation.”

View Bun B’s post and video below:

View this post on Instagram No Joe. You’re pathetic. Later for this clown. A post shared by Bun B (@bunb) on Mar 31, 2020 at 9:07am PDT