Kylie Jenner taps her skin care company to help health care workers

Kylie Jenner‘s skin care brand is planning to start producing hand sanitizers for hospitals across California to help fight the global pandemic.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star and her mother Kris Jenner will be distributing the antibacterial gels — which are currently in short supply due to the global health crisis — via the beauty conglomerate and Kylie Skin investor Coty.

The hand sanitizer will also include a special message for recipients, which will read: “Dedicated to first responders working to support our communities.”

A representative for Kylie Skin has confirmed that the hand sanitizer will be made by Coty’s factories and will not affect the production of Kylie Skin products, according to the New York Post newspaper’s Page Six column.

The 22-year-old reality TV star — who is currently practicing social distancing is doing all she can to help those affected by the virus and recently donated $1 million to help supply protective wear to health care professionals fighting coronavirus on the front lines.

Physician and OB-GYN Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi confirmed the news in an Instagram post when she wrote: “I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude. I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream came true.