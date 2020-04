J. Brown can’t bless his fans with in-person performances, but that didn’t stop his loyal following from pushing his new single “Moon” to the top of the charts. This marks the third top 20 single for the Detroit bred crooner in the last 15 months. He is set to release its accompanying video in the next few weeks and told us how he got it done during these tumultuous times.

N. Ali Early Copy Editor I like to describe myself as a pen pro. I believe everything begins with the pen. To no fault of its own, this generation has turned in its pen for a keyboard, but the concept remains the same: Write from the heart… Write from the start.