‘Rap Game’ winner Tyeler Reign joins Black College Expo™ LIVE

Black College Expo™ is an 11-city tour that encourages education and entrepreneurship among African American teens and young adults across the nation.

Tyeler Reign, season five winner of “The Rap Game,” Jermaine Dupri’s music competition show on Lifetime Television, had signed on to be an ambassador for Black College Expo™ until all tour stops this month came to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After receiving an enormous response from students and parents in the wake of the global health crisis, National College Resources Foundation, which produces Black College Expo™, developed an online platform — Black College Expo™ LIVE — that will kick off Friday, April 17, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. EST.

Black College Expo™ is a movement that promotes education, health and wellness, voting, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship. Its mission aligns with Reign’s, who is not only one of today’s hottest young rappers but also a growing entrepreneur. She is the youngest recording artist to have her own shoe collection — a collaboration with Vlado Footwear — available at Macy’s and Journeys stores.

Reign will join the newly developed online platform now and is still looking forward to visiting schools and interacting with students when Black College Expo™ resumes later this year. “I love being a part of the Black College,” she said. “I love the vibe, the family feel of it, and I will still be able to come into the homes with a special performance online to bring positivity with Black College Expo LIVE.”

The online Black College Expo™ LIVE event will offer students a chance to be accepted by colleges and receive scholarships on the spot. To date in 2020, BCE has generated more than $70 million in scholarships for students.

Reign loves spreading positivity to her fans and is on a mission to change negative perceptions about Black teens and young adults.

