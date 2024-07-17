Chicago Football Classic founders highlight event’s impact beyond the field

On a Tuesday in July 2024, the Chicago Football Classic hosted an awaited press event, at Soldier Field to preview the upcoming showdown between the Morehouse Tigers and the Kentucky State Thorobreds. The gathering attracted an audience of guests and supporters setting the stage for the much-anticipated game scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21 2024.

During the press conference, the focus was on highlighting the CFCs mission and its positive influence on youth by underscoring the value of excellence and community backing. Established in 1997 by brothers Everett and Tim Rand alongside Larry Huggins CFC has remained committed to empowering students to strive for excellence in their endeavors as well as extracurricular activities. Through initiatives such as the Chicago Football Classic Scholarship Fund and College Fair CFC has provided over five million dollars in scholarships benefiting students over the years.

Rolling out asked Co-founder of the CFC Larry Huggins about his most fond memory of the classic “When you stop and think about the economic impact that this game has on the city of Chicago and the fact that African Americans [are] doing it. That’s huge for us. When you also think about the fact that because of this game, there are more students from Chicago going to historical Black College in the history of this state, that’s even bigger for us. So at the end of the day, it is all about what can we do as businessmen to give something back to this beautiful city that we, that we live in. That’s why we do it.” said Huggins

Co founders Larry Huggins and Mark Rand representing their family were accompanied by a lineup of attendees including Alderman Michelle Harris, Alderman Ronnie Mosley and Alderman Lamont Robinson. Commissioner Clinee Hesdspeth also played a role at the event along, with respected figure Rev. Jesse Jackson, whose presence added a touch of significance and motivation to the proceedings.

Representatives, from Kentucky State and Morehouse Grant Stepp and Harold Ellis respectively shared insights about their teams and the upcoming game in a setting. Keith Brent, the General Manager of Van Wagner CFC discussed the game day logistics and festivities for the September 21 event to ensure attendees were well informed.

Key sponsors like BMO Bank with Ron Redd as their representative and Sherman Dodge also made appearances to show their support for CFCs mission and the wider community.

The Chicago Football Classic is known for uniting families, students, alumni and fans of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) nationwide. The 2024 showdown between Morehouse and Kentucky State is set to attract a large crowd eager to enjoy a thrilling game alongside the signature CFC festivities.

Apart from the game itself CFC hosts a College Fair that allows high school students to connect with representatives from HBCUs explore scholarship opportunities and envision a future filled with success.

The profound impact of CFC on the community is evident, through the students who have benefitted from its scholarships and programs.These programs have paved the way, opportunities. Sparked aspirations, establishing the CFCs reputation as a promoter of top notch education.

With the September 21st game drawing near excitement is mounting. From parties, to the halftime spectacle each moment is carefully designed to honor the vibrant cultural legacy and accomplishments of the Black community.

For those keen, on being part of this gathering, tickets and more details can be found at www.chicagofootballclassic.org. The Chicago Football Classic warmly welcomes all to come on September 21 2024 at Soldier Field for a day filled with football, enjoyment and a steadfast dedication to excellence.