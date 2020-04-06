Rap stars who have contracted the coronavirus

When the novel coronavirus outbreak first bombarded China and Europe and before it arrived in the U.S., there were voices in entertainment and social media realms that claimed Blacks could not contract COVID-19.

Those voices were silenced after NBA players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz contracted the coronavirus, which is now wreaking havoc across the globe, including in Africa.

While several hip-hop stars are battling or getting over COVID-19, a number of others, including rappers Meek Mill and DJ Jazzy Jeff, believe they may have lived through it. Meek, 32, said back in December he became ill and experienced symptoms that made him believe he had the virus. Meanwhile, at the end of March, Jazzy Jeff, 55, announced he had pneumonia in both lungs, which is characteristic of coronavirus, however, on Sunday, April 5, he posted an update telling his 850,000 Instagram followers he is feeling better.

Despite the fact that some stars, including rapper Waka Flocka, have insisted the coronavirus is fake, a number of recording artists and deejays have contracted the virus.

Flip the page to see which hip-hop stars have announced they are dealing with or have overcome COVID-19.