YNW Melly contracts coronavirus while in jail awaiting trial for murder

YNW Melly could be released from jail after contracting the coronavirus. The rapper reportedly tested positive while in the Broward County jail, according to South Florida Sun Sentinal.

As a result of the positive test, YNW Melly could be released as he awaits trial for murder.

Three months prior to releasing the hit song, “Murder On My Mind,” YNW Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, was accused of the brutal killings of two close friends.

The murder allegedly occurred Oct. 2018, in Broward County, Florida. YNW Melly, 19, was in a car driven by Cortlen Henry, 20. Anthony Williams, 21, and Christopher Thomas Jr., 19, were also in the car.

During the trip, YNW Melly allegedly shot and killed Williams and Thomas. Once the two were dead, YNW Melly and Henry got out of the vehicle, and YNW Melly allegedly fired more gunshots at the car. They would later drive their deceased friends to the hospital.

When authorities questioned YNW Melly and Henry, both claimed they were victims of a drive-by shooting. But after further investigation, authorities determined that Williams and Thomas were shot at close range. YNW Melly also allegedly had gun residue on his hand.

Due to the alleged callousness of the crime, prosecutors were calling for YNW Melly to face the death penalty if convicted.

Now that he has contracted the coronavirus, YNW Melly could be released before his trial takes place.