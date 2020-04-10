Toni Braxton shares wedding planning struggles

Toni Braxton has been “going back and forth” on wedding dates.

The “Unbreak My Heart” hitmaker is set to tie the knot with her fiancé Birdman, but the couple are still trying to work out the finer details.

Speaking on the “Rick & Sasha Morning Show,” she said: “We have been going back and forth on wedding dates. We had a great date, but then it was getting too big. We didn’t want a big wedding. Then we said, ‘OK, we don’t want it too small.’ Then he said, ‘OK, let’s do the drive-through.’ I’m like, ‘We are not doing a drive-through. I’m not ordering fries after we get married, babe.’ We’ve been trying to figure it out, but we are definitely gonna do it this year.”

Braxton and Birdman’s relationship has been on and off at times, but back in late 2018, the couple admitted that they had gone through “a little drama” about setting a wedding date.

