Tyra Banks details her relationship with food and weight gain

Tyra Banks has admitted she is “30 pounds heavier” than her Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover.

The 46-year-old supermodel came out of retirement to make history as the oldest model on the Swimsuit Issue cover in 2019, but she has since indulged with her meals and compares dishes from various restaurants with her family.

In a video clip with Harper’s Bazaar, she said: “I have a very interesting relationship with food. I have to say that it is one of the most important things in my life.

“Right now, you can’t tell because I have on a men’s blazer, [but] I am 25 pounds heavier than I was on the cover of a very famous swimsuit magazine that came out last year.”

The “America’s Next Top Model” star has no regrets about the extra weight as she has always enjoyed dining out and tests herself to eat at various restaurants throughout the year as one of her hobbies.

She explained: “A lot of my personal life and the things that I like to do and my hobby is food. Finding new restaurants, doing a challenge where I can’t go to the same restaurant again for six months, finding food festivals. I love a supper club, it is a true, very important thing to me.

Click continue to read more.