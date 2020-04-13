Gucci Mane says he ‘prays’ his enemies die of coronavirus, inciting backlash

Rap boss Gucci Mane laid a curse on his enemies on Easter Sunday, telling his 8 million Twitter followers that he wishes they would die from the coronavirus.

I pray my haters die of corona virus 😷 — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) April 12, 2020

Gucci, 40, was severely rebuked on Twitter as COVID-19 has ravaged the planet and global commerce has come to a screeching halt. So far, nearly 2 million people have been diagnosed worldwide and more than 117,000 lives have been lost.

In the United States, there have been 23,000 deaths and 557,000 cases of coronavirus have been documented with the number quickly escalating, according to the tracking numbers supplied by CNN.

The virus is so contagious that recommended and required “shelter-in-place” measures have been enacted in nearly every country, with millions of American families facing fiscal and nutritional peril.

Gucci’s inflammatory tweet was liked by 67,000 people and retweeted 17,000 times

Interestingly enough, the man born Radric Delantic Davis in Bessemer, Alabama, had just tweeted this gem last month:

A calm mind makes a wiser decision. — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) March 19, 2020

Gucci’s Twitter post ignited fierce backlash, most prominently by famous MMA fighter Gerald Harris:

Man you need some online church services and a hug. This is the worst timed tweet ever. There are people actually mourning the loss of loved ones now, due to the virus. Bad move big homie… — Gerald Harris (@GHurricane) April 12, 2020

Harris was far from the only person who castigated Gucci for his malediction. Here’s a sampling:

But the real hater is the one wishing death upon others. Think about it. — Wandie (@Yung_TheoLogyZA) April 12, 2020

Lol everything is a reciprocal,you are also a hater in someone story so chill 😂😂😂 — Dee Tutu (@Dee_Tutu) April 12, 2020

On Easter morning? this can’t be what’s on your mind Our enemies are just reflections of the parts of us we hate the most — Nait Jones ⚡️⚡️⚡️ (@NaithanJones) April 12, 2020

Cancelled — Akshay (@aksh_lcfc) April 12, 2020

Very wrong prayer, you suppose to pray for them to live and see you being more successful in life… WTF is Gucci 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ — MAGNUS🔬 (@RealMagnus_) April 12, 2020

Wow,, very very immature and uncalled for.. Life would have been very boring without haters and enemies, they keep us on our toes bro. — Steven (@Steven_Jesusman) April 12, 2020