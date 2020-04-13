Gucci Mane says he ‘prays’ his enemies die of coronavirus, inciting backlash

Rapper Gucci Mane (Photo: Amir Shaw for Steed Media)

Rap boss Gucci Mane laid a curse on his enemies on Easter Sunday, telling his 8 million Twitter followers that he wishes they would die from the coronavirus.

Gucci, 40, was severely rebuked on Twitter as COVID-19 has ravaged the planet and global commerce has come to a screeching halt. So far, nearly 2 million people have been diagnosed worldwide and more than 117,000 lives have been lost.

In the United States, there have been 23,000 deaths and 557,000 cases of coronavirus have been documented with the number quickly escalating, according to the tracking numbers supplied by CNN.

The virus is so contagious that recommended and required “shelter-in-place” measures have been enacted in nearly every country, with millions of American families facing fiscal and nutritional peril.

Gucci’s inflammatory tweet was liked by 67,000 people and retweeted 17,000 times

Interestingly enough, the man born Radric Delantic Davis in Bessemer, Alabama, had just tweeted this gem last month:

Gucci’s Twitter post ignited fierce backlash, most prominently by famous MMA fighter Gerald Harris:

Harris was far from the only person who castigated Gucci for his malediction. Here’s a sampling:

 

 

 

 

 

 

