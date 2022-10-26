White House confirms video of Kamala Harris discussing vaccine is fake

The new age-old adage is to not trust everything you see on the internet. As first shared in November 2021, the Associated Press once again explained the video of Kamala Harris claiming most people hospitalized or dying from COVID-19 are vaccinated has been doctored.

When Kamala Harris Speaks the Truth .

About the Covid-19 Vaccine💉☠️ Here's how she know, and She is going to repeat it again. BCS ITS A FACT 💯

'' Every person who is in the hospital right now. Sick with Covid or Died. Is vaccinated.''

VACCINATED!!! VACCINATED!! pic.twitter.com/Teh77OwC78 — Ka-mala Chump 🇨🇴🇺🇸🇺🇲 (@TinaRubio13) October 23, 2022

If the sudden change of inflection didn’t give it away, the AP reiterated the claim the video was altered. Once the user above was notified the video was fake, the user doubled down on their belief in it.

Same liberal fake news source — Ka-mala Chump 🇨🇴🇺🇸🇺🇲 (@TinaRubio13) October 26, 2022

In the original video, Harris said most of the people dying or hospitalized from COVID-19 are unvaccinated. The fact-checkers referenced the White House’s transcript to confirm Harris’ words.