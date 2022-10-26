White House confirms video of Kamala Harris discussing vaccine is fake

Fact-checkers confirm the video floating around the Internet is doctored
The new age-old adage is to not trust everything you see on the internet. As first shared in November 2021, the Associated Press once again explained the video of Kamala Harris claiming most people hospitalized or dying from COVID-19 are vaccinated has been doctored.

If the sudden change of inflection didn’t give it away, the AP reiterated the claim the video was altered. Once the user above was notified the video was fake, the user doubled down on their belief in it.


In the original video, Harris said most of the people dying or hospitalized from COVID-19 are unvaccinated. The fact-checkers referenced the White House’s transcript to confirm Harris’ words.

