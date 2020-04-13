Rob Kardashian brings new allegations against Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian alleges his ex Blac Chyna has threatened him.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star has claimed that his ex-partner has attacked him on multiple occasions and tried to “strangle” him with her iPhone charger.

Court documents seen by Us Weekly magazine allege that she “pointed a gun at his head and threatened to kill him. Chyna came up behind Rob wrapped an iPhone charger tightly around his neck and started to strangle him using her full strength.”

It was also alleged that Kardashian hid in the bedroom locking the door, and he then claims Chyna “proceeded to use her fists and a metal rod to repeatedly strike” the door.

Kardashian’s attorney added in the court documents: “Chyna’s erratic conduct under the influence of alcohol and drugs culminated in her physically assaulting and battering Rob and causing significant property damage.”

However, Chyna’s attorney Lynne Ciani has denied the claims.

