50 Cent thrashes Ja Rule after being challenged to IG battle

Rapper Ja Rule incurred the wrath of arguably the country’s most relentless and ruthless troller when he publicly announced he wanted to engage in an Instagram Live challenge with 50 Cent.

For those who aren’t aware, 50 Cent and Ja Rule, both 44 years old, are longtime arch-enemies whose battles on wax and social media spans nearly two decades. In fact, most hip hop observers believe that 50 Cent ended Ja Rule’s reign as a relevant rapper in the early part of this new century.

Therefore, when Ja Rule, whose real name is Jeffrey Atkins, reportedly told Swizz Beatz and Fat Joe on Instagram that he wanted to battle 50 Cent in the IG Verzuz series, many were surprised and perhaps fearful for Rule.

“I want all the smoke,” Ja Rule said. “I’ll behave.”

This would be the latest in the IG challenge series where marquee hip hop artists go head-to-head as fans determine whom they believe has had the best and largest collection of hits.

When Fifty got wind that he was challenged by the rapper he slayed nearly 20 years ago, he immediately and predictably went into attack mode.

“Who want to battle,” 50 said in response to Ja Rule. “And here’s a moment of silence for the still sick and suffering. LOL.”

Fifty also listed his impressive resume in the caption. Not long afterward, Fifty unloaded on Ja Rule again, this time portraying Ja Rule as a desperate homeless person who is thirsty for attention.

To throw additional salt in Ja Rule’s open wound, 50 Cent added the word “stupid” and the hashtag #FyreFestival. As most know, the ill-fated music festival that was supposed to jump off in the Caribbean never materialized. One of the organizers was given prison time for his participation and the Fyre Festival has been the subject of two documentaries, one each on Netflix and Hulu.