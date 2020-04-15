Clark Sisters biopic highest-rated original show of the year

The Clark Sisters singing group was vaulted from the 1990s and into today’s consciousness with the superbly acted and written docuseries on their ultra-successful but turbulent career.

The Lifetime movie “The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel” soared like one of those mellifluous high notes the group often unfurled that electrified churches and concert stages worldwide.

So captivating was the movie that the Saturday, April 11 airing became the highest-rated original show in all of television in 2020, cable or network, regardless of demographic.

In the process, “The Clark Sisters” film became the highest-rated program for Lifetime in four years, even besting the quake-producing series “Surviving R. Kelly” in 2019.

According to Nielsen Ratings, nearly three million people were glued to their television sets to experience the exemplary performances by Aunjanue Ellis, Angela Birchett, Sheléa Frazier, Kierra Sheard and Raven Goodwin.

“The Clark Sisters” becomes the jewel of Lifetime’s impressive portfolio that includes the top three original movies on cable, across key demographics, in 2020. This includes “Stolen By My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story” and “Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer,” according to Deadline.

The publication states that “The Clark Sisters” can now be viewed on VOD. Check out a clip from the hit show below: