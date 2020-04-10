The Legendary Clark Sisters discuss their return, upcoming biopic and COVID-19

The Legendary Clark Sisters’ have been making music their entire lives and they currently reign supreme as the highest-selling female gospel group in history.

Credited with bringing gospel music to the world, the Clark Sisters brought us such hits as You Brought the Sunshine, Is My Living In Vain, Blessed and Highly Favored, Victory, and so much more. The Grammy-winning gospel group overcame humble beginnings in their hometown of Detroit, MI to reach astronomical heights of success under the guidance of their mother, Dr. Mattie Moss Clark. Singing and performing together since 1966, these first ladies of gospel have produced 20 albums, won numerous awards, and have now had a movie made about their lives, that is set to premiere on the Lifetime network on Saturday, April 11 at 8/7c.

Rolling out had the opportunity to sit down with three of the four members of the iconic group, Jacky, Dorinda and Karen, to talk about

How the global pandemic is affecting them and their home town of Detroit

What people can do to ease anxiety and fear during times of crises

Their newest album, The Return, and how it’s being received by fans

Their highly anticipated movie The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel.

Click play to watch the lively interview, where towards the end, the ladies harmonize in total perfection to their world renowned hit song Is My Living in Vain.