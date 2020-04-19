Tennis sensation Coco Gauff’s parents explain her ‘depression’ over tennis

Teen tennis phenom Cori “Coco” Gauff set off alarm bells when she said on Friday she was “very depressed” a couple of years ago while experiencing success at the sport.

Gauff, 16, revealed in a telling social media post that she nearly stepped away from the game just before she rocketed into orbit as a record-setting teen who defeated her idol, Venus Williams, at Wimbledon in 2019.

In a message penned for “Behind the Racquet” that Gauff reposted for her nearly 700K Instagram followers, Gauff indicated she was in a dark place trying to live up to expectations. She also said she was not prepared to reconcile the peripheral things that came with instant fame.

“Throughout my life, I was always the youngest to do things, which added hype that I didn’t want. It added this pressure that I needed to do well fast. Once I let that all go, that’s when I started to have the results I wanted,” Gauff wrote.

“Going back to around 2017-18, I was struggling to figure out if this was really what I wanted. I always had the results, so that wasn’t the issue. I just found myself not enjoying what I loved,” Gauff added. “I realized I needed to start playing for myself and not other people. For about a year I was really depressed. That was the toughest year for me so far.”

The struggle was real “right before” Wimbledon last year.

Gauff’s parents, Corey and Candi Gauff, told the New York Times that success over older girls in the junior tournaments created unwanted tensions and a solitary existence on the girl’s tennis tour.

“That led to loneliness at the tournaments, which leads to sadness, so for a period of time she was unhappy,” Candi Gauff told the Times on Saturday. “I don’t want to say the word ‘jealousy,’ but it was a spirit of, ‘Why is this young girl winning?’ So she was isolated.”

Flip the page to see what Gauff’s father saw in his daughter at this critica,l life-changing juncture in her life.