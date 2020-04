H-E-B, one of the largest grocery store chains throughout Texas and Mexico, teamed up with Texas Black Expo to offer assistance in the way of microloans to small business owners across the Lone Star State. James Harris, director of diversity at H-E-B, joined Jerome Love of Texas Black Expo and rolling out CEO Munson Steed to discuss the initiative.

Tigner Tigner is Media personality, Inspirational & Motivational writer based in Atlanta, Georgia