Tammy Rivera slammed for wanting ménage à trois with Waka Flocka (video)

Reality star Tammy Rivera is taking some incoming fire after she let it be known that she wants to have a threesome with husband and rapper Waka Flocka.

Rivera, the co-star with Waka on the new reality TV series “Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka,” has survived marriage upheaval emanating from Waka’s admitted infidelities. At its nadir, Rivera had separated from Waka, but they eventually reconciled the relationship.

As a result of what Rivera went through, fans of the show looked askance at Rivera when she told Angela Yee on her “Lip Service” podcast that she’s yearning to get immersed in some freaky bedroom theatrics.

“I’m the more open one, like the more free one. People would think that it’s Waka, but it’s me. [I’d be down for a threesome,] if he would give me one, b—-! He won’t give me one! I think it’s so selfish, ’cause, ‘N—-, you had your fun. Your whole career you had three and four b—-. You had your whole little fun! And I’ve been at home being a good little wife.’

Rivera added she would have to be the one to pick the woman to be involved in their ménage à trois.

Most of the Instagram users were decidedly against Rivera getting down like this.

“Now Tammy you know damn well you would fold like a chair at a picnic on 4th of July,” one IG user said.

Another person offered: “She would crumble if he actually gave her one, he saving you sis.”

“No Tammy…. No ma’am,” a third person warned Rivera. “You do not want that life. Do not play with the gates of hell. You have to be built for certain things, this ain’t one of them. Rebuke it.”

A fourth IG user quipped simply: “He wanna cheat alone.”