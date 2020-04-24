Spotify launches new feature to help artists get paid

Spotify is allowing artists to receive “tips” or donate money to charity.

The music streaming platform has introduced a new feature where bands can display an “Artists Fundraising Pick” badge on their profile, which lets them spotlight a destination for fans to send cash.

This can include artists fundraising for themselves, as well as being able to donate to charity or support crews out of work with tours axed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a blog post, Spotify said: “First and foremost, this feature enables artists who are interested in raising money to support themselves, their bands, or their crews, to get the word out to their fans on their Spotify artist profiles…

“Given the urgency and impact of the COVID-19 crisis, we’re working as quickly as we can to develop this new product and get it out to as many artists as possible. However, we’ve never built a fundraising feature like this before…

“We consider this a first version that will evolve as we learn how to make it as helpful as possible for the music community.”

One of the first acts to sign up was Marshmello, who urged his 33 million monthly listeners to contribute to the MusiCares relief fund, which was established by the Grammys to help musicians out of work.

He said: “So many of us have been affected by the COVID-19 virus, and now more than ever we need to stand together and help each other.”