Fashion photographer Jay Lenard turned a part-time passion into a full-time gig

Jason “Jay Lenard” Crockett held down a full-time corporate job for some time while exploring his passion for photography. In 2017, he took a leap of faith and started shooting fashion, portrait and wedding photography full time. Since then, the Delray Beach, Florida, native who currently resides in Atlanta, specializes in capturing people with a style infused with rich colors, energy and texture.
Did you attend art or photography school or are you self-taught?
I am completely self-taught. My major in college was economics. I didn’t get into photography until later.
Was there a specific moment when you realized photography meant more to you than just taking pictures?
Yes. I found myself getting lost in time. Even before leaving my corporate job, I would stay up for hours working on my craft. It became my life.
How would you describe your style of photography?
Fashion and portrait photography with a hint of sensuality.
What steps did you take to become an accomplished professional?
I decided that in order to get better and reach my goals I needed to rent a studio, so I decided to rent a studio at the Goat Farm Arts Center in West Midtown [in] Atlanta. Having a studio pushed me forward.
The word “creative” has been used a lot by the millennial generation. Do you believe that being a “creative” has lost its authentic meaning?
I do. I believe people think this is easy. I also think people feel that they have to add their creative “2 cents” into everything.
What other words do you use to describe yourself?
I consider myself an artist. I look deeper than just snapping an image. I want everything to be print-ready.
Name your favorite role models for success?
My mother. She always found a way.
Film vs. digital? Which do you prefer and why?
Digital. I like the quicker process of getting your ideas out faster.
