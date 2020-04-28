Cardi B teases intro to upcoming album

Cardi B has posted the “hard-hitting” intro for her second album on social media.

The “I Like It” rapper took to Twitter and Instagram to share a clip of the track, which will appear at the start of her as-yet-untitled follow-up to 2018’s acclaimed LP, Invasion of Privacy.

It features a tribute to Isaiah Rodgers, the NFL cornerback for the Indianapolis Colts, who is seen on the field as running commentary plays.

Cardi then breaks into her track “Get Up 10” from her first album, on which she sings: “Just ’cause I been on the road don’t mean I been on the run.

Sooo dope this make me soo happy .My new album intro going to Hit just as hard ! 😤😤 pic.twitter.com/BDkbG9s7dz — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 27, 2020

And you gon’ have to learn to hold your tongue or hold the gun.”

Alongside the 60-second snippet, she tweeted: “Sooo dope this make me soo happy. My new album intro going to Hit just as hard! (sic)”

While on her Instagram Stories, she added: “This makes me feel so good. That’s why I’m going hard on my new Intro! CONGRATS @Isaiahrodgers (sic)”

Cardi has been working on her new record during lockdown and recently shared a snap from the studio.

She captioned the post: “We finished late and started early.”

Last month, the rapper announced that her new single has been delayed due to the pandemic.

The 27-year-old star — who is one of the world’s bestselling artists — revealed that fans will be forced to wait a little longer to hear her new material due to the global health crisis.

