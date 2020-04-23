Cardi B bashes Georgia governor’s decision to reopen the state

Cardi B represents the face of discontent over Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s surprising declaration to start reopening the state this Friday, April 24, 2020.

The 27-year-old rapper, who was born in New York City but moved to suburban Atlanta after marrying rapper Offset, expressed her outrage to her more than 60 million Instagram followers.

While only gyms, barbershops, beauty salons, massage parlors, bowling alleys and tattoo establishments are given the green light to reopen, the Invasion of Privacy rapper says the governor’s plan is fraught with potential dangers and unintended consequences.

Subject to specific social distancing & sanitation mandates, theaters, private social clubs & restaurant dine-in services will be allowed to reopen on Monday, April 27. We'll release more information in the next few days. #gapol — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 20, 2020

Kemp’s announcement comes amid reports from the Georgia Department of Health that more than 21,000 residents across the state have contracted COVID-19 and more than 840 people have perished from the virus.

Cardi B had this to say about the matter:

Surprisingly enough, the official word from the White House during its daily press conference on Wednesday, April 22, was that reopening Georgia this Friday would be too early.

Furthermore, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the administration’s leading COVID-19 expert, told CNN that Georgia’s cases have not trended downward yet — a supposed prerequisite for opening up the state’s economy.

“You’ve got to be realistic. You’ve got to understand that you don’t make the timeline, the virus makes the timeline. So you’ve got to respond, in what you see happens,” Fauci explained to CNN’s Chris Cuomo. “And if you keep seeing this acceleration, it doesn’t matter what you say. One week, two weeks, three weeks — you’ve got to go with what the situation on the ground is.”