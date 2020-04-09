Are Offset and Cardi B planning for baby No. 2?

Cardi B and Offset tied the knot in September 2017 and welcomed their first child, Kulture Kiari, in July 2018. Now the Migos rapper is sharing his thoughts about plans to expand their family.

When asked about baby No. 2, Offset said: “Nah, I want [Cardi] to stay focused. She’s on her album. I don’t think that would be fair to her fans or her or her career. So, nah, not right now.”

Offset told Us Weekly magazine: “Just let her get her second album out and get her a big tour behind that and just spread her wings a little bit more. She’s not new, but she’s new.”

For now, the 28-year-old rapper and the “I Like It” hitmaker are loving life as parents to 20-month-old Kulture, as Offset gushed over the toddler’s ability to talk in both Spanish and English.

He added: “She’s talking in Spanish and English. Cardi’s dad doesn’t speak English and his whole side of the family speaks [mostly] Spanish. … [Kulture] says certain things, like, ‘Come here’ in Spanish. ‘Ven, ven, ven, ven.’ ”

And the youngster is already starting to show off more of her personality, which includes a love for cars.

“She always wants to have one. She always wants to be able to drive [and] get in her little car every time she sees it. She loves them, and I know it comes from me.”

The “Bad and Boujee” hitmaker and Cardi, 27, are no strangers to gushing over their little one, as Cardi previously told her Twitter followers she was “so in love” with her baby girl.

She tweeted: “I’m sooo in love with my child. It makes me wanna cry. I don’t know what i did right for God to bless me with this beautiful, loving baby. (sic)”