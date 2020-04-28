‘Little Women: Atlanta’ star Ms. Minnie dies after car crash

Ashley Ross, better known as Ms. Minnie on the hit reality TV show “Little Women: Atlanta,” died Monday, April 27, 2020, from injuries she sustained in a serious car crash. She was 34.

Information from police has been sparse, but CNN reported that the accident happened about 11 p.m. Sunday evening, April 26, and Ross was rushed immediately to the nationally renowned trauma center at Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta. She reportedly passed away about 24 hours later.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution stated that the accident took place on Old National Highway in south Atlanta, which connects the city with the neighboring communities of College Park and South Fulton. Although Ross’s publicist, Liz Dixson, claims it was a hit-and-run accident, police have thus far described the accident as a case of Ross losing control of her vehicle and slamming into oncoming traffic.

For some reason, Ross hit the curb and then veered across the center line and collided with a Ford Focus head-on. The driver of the Ford sustained only minor injuries, South Fulton police indicated, according to the AJC.

Dixson told CNN that Ross’s death has devastated her family.

“Ashley was a sweet and kind person with a big heart. She was an advocate for St. Jude and young women,” Dixson told CNN. “She will be remembered for her contagious smile.”

Later, Dixson penned a tribute to Ross on Instagram: