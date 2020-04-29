Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she doesn’t know Will Smith ‘at all’

Jada Pinkett Smith has realized new details about Will Smith.

The Magic Mike XXL actress made the confession during her upcoming “Red Table Talk” as she reflected and discussed how relationships can have new pressure points amidst the current coronavirus lockdown.

Speaking in a preview clip of a new episode of her “Facebook Watch” show, which is titled “How Your Relationship Can Survive Quarantine,” she said: “One of the things I realize is that I don’t know Will at all … It’s challenging. You’re forced to look at things differently.”

Meanwhile, she previously insisted she doesn’t have a “conventional marriage.”

Click continue to read more.