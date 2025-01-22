Andrew P. Logan dishes on why ‘American Primeval’ is a hit

Andrew P. Logan turned his pain into passion, and it landed him in the biggest show of 2025 so far. Andrew plays Lucas in the Netflix hit “American Primeval,” a show based during the Utah War of 1857.

Tragedy struck Logan right before his audition for the movie: his father, who was his biggest supporter of his acting career, passed away. He promised his father he would be a big-time actor one day, but Logan was so distraught from his passing that he didn’t turn in his audition tape until five minutes before the due date. The director, Peter Berg, saw it and reached out instantly and awarded him the role of Lucas. Rolling out caught up with Andrew to hear more about “American Primeval.”

What attracted you to “American Primeval”?

The thing that attracted me most to “American Primeval” was probably the guy who’s directing it … because I am kind of like a sports guy. I grew up in Michigan, played football. If you know who Peter Berg is, he directed a movie and a TV show called “Friday Night Lights.” So it was … a very big dream. It was, like, me and my dad’s favorite show, one of our favorite series watching growing up and my favorite football movie of all time. So, an absolute dream come true.

Did all the show’s gore bother you at all while filming?

So. No, I feel … just being such an avid film fan I feel like I’ve just watched so much at this point that I’m kind of desensitized to gore and violence to an extent. And also … I did go to … nursing school for three and a half years, and I almost became a nurse … in the ER during clinicals, dealing with … real-life gore. So when I’m actually around [with] the prosthetics and all the makeup, I very much know that that’s fake because I know what the real stuff looks like at this point.

Why do you think “American Primeval” is such a big time hit?

I just think it’s a sense of realness. It’s the sense of … darkness. Because the world very much does have chaos and does have a lot of dark aspects in it. … I feel like a lot of times people don’t want to think about those things. They don’t want to put their mind on those subjects just because it is kind of very depressing to think about these things. But when things are real and people can relate to certain aspects of that darkness — like in the show — there’s … a lot of dark stuff. I’m not saying there’s violence like that in today’s day and age because it is a very dark. I feel like violence shown. I think people … waiting for something like this. The last time I remember a show going this dark was … “Game Of Thrones.”

What similarities are there between you and your character Lucas?

There’s quite a few. With my acting career, I like to say it’s like the multiverse of Andrew. Every character I get I … think of as a different Lucas. If I was … born in … 1857, if I was living there, that’s very much who I would be. But the thing that drew me most to Lucas is the chaos and the world that he’s living in and … how he is … this kindhearted soul who’s just thrown into this darkness essentially. But he is okay; he’s protected because of his older brother who is such … a hardened man. I call him a beast in the show because if you see him standing next to me, he’s … triple my size. I very much look like the little brother right next to him. Without giving too many spoilers, what happened with my dad passing very much leads into what happened in the show. So, that drew me to it — especially when you get to the point where the people in the show that mean something to me do start getting offed, and my character starts to deep dive into the madness of the world and deep dive into just the harshness and the chaos of everything. It was very easy, like I said, just for me to go grab the darkness from my own life and bring it forth. And that’s what everyone’s seeing in “American Primeval.”