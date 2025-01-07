Watch these 5 shows on Netflix in January

Netflix is entering the new year with a bang. This January, Netflix has new seasons of hit shows returning, a new season of “Love Is Blind,” and their latest venture into live sports. Here are five shows to add to your January watchlist:

5. “WWE Raw” on Netflix – Premieres Jan. 6

A new era of WWE began on January 6. WWE moved from cable to Netflix in a star-studded premiere. John Cena kicked off his WWE farewell tour. WWE Legends like The Rock, Triple H and Hulk Hogan made appearances. Logan Paul was there without a match. The night peaked with a Roman Reigns victory, who dodged a Samoan Spike and delivered two spears to Solo Sikoa to secure the win and be named the Tribal Chief.

4. “Krapopolis” – Premieres Jan. 15

Dan Harmon’s “Krapopolis,” where gods, monsters and mortals attempt to cohabit in humanity’s first metropolis, subverts everything we’ve learned about ancient Greece. From Medusa’s pranks to sibling fights among divine and monstrous family, the city faces mythical mayhem under Tyrannis, a human monarch prone to catastrophe. The show recreates mythology with dysfunctional family flair, mixing comedy and satire. Alliances break, anarchy prevails and order disappears as Tyrannis stumbles under dubious leadership.

3. “The Recruit” – Premieres Jan. 30

In Season 2, Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo), a former attorney turned CIA agent, must prove himself again. The thriller follows the spy into South Korea’s spy trade after Season 1’s cliffhanger. Owen faces Nichka, deals with international threats and encounters a new ally (or opponent), played by Teo Yoo.

2. “Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action” – Premieres Jan. 7

Less than a year after the iconic host’s death, this documentary examines “The Jerry Springer Show,” which ran from 1991 to 2018. The show was known for sensational content and on-air altercations. The documentary reveals strategies used to create dramatic disagreements, featuring interviews with former producers, guests and insiders. It explores the show’s influence on contemporary television.

1. “American Primeval” – Premieres Jan. 9

This Western drama stars Taylor Kitsch and is directed by Peter Berg. Set in the American frontier of the 19th century, it examines survival’s harsh reality. The series explores brutality, greed and settler-Indigenous conflict, presenting America’s early years. Fans of “Gilded Age” might enjoy this show.