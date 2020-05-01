Vanessa Bryant remembers Gianna’s birthday with heart-tugging IG post (photo)
Today, May 1, would have marked the 14th birthday of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant‘s second-born daughter, Gianna, whose life was tragically lost along with her iconic father’s in a helicopter crash a little over three months ago.
Vanessa paid tribute to Gianna, known affectionately as “Gigi” to the sports world and beyond, with a beautiful picture and a message to match.
“Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna,” Vanessa wrote. “Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!!”
Gigi was recognized at this year’s 2020 WNBA Draft as an honorary pick.
See the post and adorable photo below.
View this post on Instagram
Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!! ❤️🎉🎂🎉❤️