Vanessa Bryant remembers Gianna’s birthday with heart-tugging IG post (photo)

Today, May 1, would have marked the 14th birthday of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant‘s second-born daughter, Gianna, whose life was tragically lost along with her iconic father’s in a helicopter crash a little over three months ago.

Vanessa paid tribute to Gianna, known affectionately as “Gigi” to the sports world and beyond, with a beautiful picture and a message to match.

“Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna,” Vanessa wrote. “Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!!”

Gigi was recognized at this year’s 2020 WNBA Draft as an honorary pick.

See the post and adorable photo below.