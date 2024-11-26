Baker Mayfield is suing his dad for $12M; 3 other times athletes did this

After the James Mayfield firm allegedly failed to fulfill the conditions of a confidential agreement, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is suing his father for $12M. The complaint names Mayfield, 29, and his wife, Emily, as plaintiffs. According to reports, his father heads Camwood Capital Group (CCG), an investment company that also includes Baker’s brother, Matt, who is named as one of several defendants.

This isn’t the first time a professional athlete has sued a family member over financial matters. Here are three similar cases:

Kobe Bryant and his mother

In 2013, NBA star Kobe Bryant entered a legal battle with his mother, Pamela, and an auction house after she attempted to sell more than 100 items from his early basketball career. The “Bryant Collection” included trophies, championship rings, medals, plaques and game-worn jerseys. They settled with Pamela receiving $450K and permission to sell six items. Both parents issued a public apology.

Luka Doncic and his mother

In 2022, NBA star Luka Doncic sued his mother over the “Luka Doncic 7” trademark. She had gained public attention at the 2018 NBA draft when viewers mistook her for Doncic’s girlfriend. The dispute was settled amicably, and the lawsuit is no longer active.

Michael Oher and the Tuohy family

On Aug. 14, 2023, Oher sued the Tuohy family, subjects of “The Blind Side,” in Tennessee court. He claimed they made millions using his name while he received nothing for his rights to the book and movie. The lawsuit requested termination of their conservatorship over him.