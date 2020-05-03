Megan Thee Stallion celebrates her late mother’s birthday

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion hit the pause button on being a “Savage” to pay homage on what would have been her late mother’s birthday this weekend.

Megan, 25, whose surname is Pete, has gone through an emotional rollercoaster this week. She filmed herself crying after pop goddess Beyoncé sprinkled her sonic magic on the remix version of the blockbuster “Savage” joint. That song, which was already a club-banging hit, shot straight to the top of streaming service platforms.

A few days later, the Houston-born rapper was on the other end of the emotional spectrum as she celebrated her late mother, Holly Thomas. Ironically, Megan’s mother was a huge Queen Bey fan and made Megan listen to Mrs. Shawn Carter’s music when Megan was in single digits and Bey was the head of Destiny’s Child.

Mother Thomas was Megan’s biggest supporter and was shocked when Megan came home one day from school to inform her mother that she aspired to be a rapper.

“I went home and told her I could rap and she was like, ‘No you can’t,’” Megan told Rolling Stone. “I’m like, ‘Yes I can.’ I started rapping and she was like ‘Oh my god! No, you not coming out ‘til you’re 21!’ ”

Unfortunately, Thomas died last March from a brain tumor, but at least she was able to see Megan get signed to an independent label and begin living out her dreams.