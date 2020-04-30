Megan Thee Stallion cries after Beyoncé remixes her song ‘Savage’ (video)

Megan Thee Stallion has a public persona where she comes across as ice cold on camera, that she can eat nails for breakfast and walk on broken glass without skipping a beat.

The Houston-born and bred beauty is rap’s newest meteor to streak across the sky. This is evidenced by pop goddess Beyoncé remixing Megan’s monster single “Savage” and immediately catapulting Megan to the center of popular culture’s radar.

In an Instagram Live video that was captured by MAG TV, Megan Pete, 25, could not stop tearing up that the globe’s most respected singer, Queen Bey, guested on her song after her late mother used to make Megan listen to Destiny’s Child’s music when she was a little girl.

It makes it even better that they hail from the same town and grew up just minutes from one another.

“I’m literally crying … being from HOUSTON MF TEXAS this s— means EVERYTHING to me !!!!” Megan said while continuously wiping her tears away.

It gets better. The “Savage” remix shot to the top of Apple iTunes streaming charts, racked up over a half-million views on Youtube in just an hour and blew up TikTok — a nice antidote for what ails a nation still mostly bunkered in during these unprecedented times.

As if this moment couldn’t get better for Megan and Beyonce fans, Thee Stallion announced that all proceeds from the remix will go towards fighting COVID-19. Specifically, the profits will feed the Bread Of Life COVID-19 relief efforts in Houston.

Check out Megan Thee Stallion’s teary-eyed speech of gratitude to Queen Bey for collaborating with her.