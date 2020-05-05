Rick Ross being sued by pregnant mother of his children

Music magnate Rick Ross has recently learned that the mother of his kids has filed a lawsuit against to get him to pay child support, the media has learned.

According to court documents obtained by Bossip, Briana Camille is the ex-girlfriend of the Maybach Music label boss, who was born William Leonard Roberts II in Clarkdale, Mississippi. Camille is requesting that the judge force Ross to take a paternity test and, if he is the father of their children, to begin paying child support.

Ross, 44, who also goes by the monicker Ricky Rozay, has clapped back and says Camille is impugning his character as he claims he approached her first to confirm if he is the father of her two children. He also said that he already has been taking care of the children, according to the documents, Bossip reports.

Ross and Camille had been living together for two years in his massive mansion in Fayette County, Georgia, 20 minutes south of Atlanta, and their two kids, Berkeley, 3 and Billion, 2.

But at the end of last year, Camille abruptly left the home and began raising their two children alone. The bombshell, Bossip reports, is that she notified the court that she is pregnant with their third child. Ross, according to the documents, signed the birth certificates of the first two children.