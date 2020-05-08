Gabrielle Union’s new book is a ‘love letter’ to her daughter

Gabrielle Union has written a “love letter” to her daughter.

The “Being Mary Jane” star has penned a new children’s book titled Welcome to the Party and says the tome is designed as a sweet message to her 18-month-old daughter Kaavia — whom she has with her husband Dwyane Wade — to celebrate her “non-traditional” birth via surrogate mother.

She said: “I wanted to create a love letter to my daughter to let her know that even though her entry into our family was a bit non-traditional, we love her and wanted her. And she is celebrated.”

Union also wants to dedicate the book to all “non-traditional families,” as a way of honoring her own home life as stepmother to Wade’s children from previous relationships — Zaire, 18, Zaya, 12, and Xavier, 6.

She added: “This is also my love letter to every non-traditional family, blended families, that no matter how you became a new family, it is beautiful and real.”

