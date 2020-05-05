Gabrielle Union says it’s ‘odd’ to be praised for supporting stepdaughter Zaya’s transition

Gabrielle Union finds it “a little odd” to get “recognition” for being supportive of her stepdaughter Zaya’s transition.

The 47-year-old actress and her husband Dwyane Wade received praise earlier this year for being accepting when Wade’s 12-year-old daughter Zaya — who was born a boy named Zion — revealed she is transgender.

And Union has now said she finds it strange that she is being applauded for simply “loving and accepting” her family.

Speaking during an appearance on “The Ellen Degeneres Show,” she said: “To us, it’s a little odd to get any kind of recognition for doing what you’re supposed to do, which is love and accept and embrace your kids.

“Unfortunately, there are so many people who just don’t. There are so many people who really truly feel like their kids are disposable and if they’re not perfect images of them, they’re not interested. It’s heartbreaking.”

