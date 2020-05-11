Paternity test reveals Future is the father of Eliza Reign’s daughter
Mother’s Day 2020 proved to be an unprecedented celebration for many women in that the traditional settings of dinner, flowers, candy and cards were optional, depending on pandemic protocol. For one new mother, Eliza Reign, it is one she won’t soon forget.
As of this afternoon, May 11, The Shade Room is reporting that Eliza Reign’s daughter was in fact fathered by rapper Future.
With six children by six different women, all of whom he does claim, Future now has a court order to acknowledge Reign Wilburn.
Ironically, Future sent out personalized messages yesterday to the mothers of his other children, intentionally omitting Eliza Reign from the bunch.
Given their heavily publicized feud, only time will tell if Eliza Reign now joins them in harmony.
