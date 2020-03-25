Eliza Reign, alleged mother of Future’s child, demands $53K per month

The alleged mother of rapper Future’s child wants an exorbitant amount of monthly child support payments, according to reports.

According to documents obtained by Bossip, Eliza Reign is demanding the courts make Future, 36, fork over $53,000 a month in child support.

Reign, whose real last name is Seraphin, has already filed a paternity suit against Future, saying he is the father of her 1-year-old daughter Reign. Future, who was born Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn in Atlanta, admitted that he carried on a two-year romance with Reign from 2016-18. The relationship reportedly ended after she notified the “Percocet” rapper that she was pregnant.

Reign is basing her high monthly child support demands on a 2019 Forbes article in which Future is said to be worth about $20 million. Future countered in court, reportedly saying Reign only needs $450 a month.

The judge in the case recently ordered Future to submit to a DNA test to prove paternity. From there, the judge will render his ruling.