Lori Harvey and Future marriage rumors causing Twitter meltdown

They call it March Madness for a reason.

During the month that is normally reserved for madness devoted to the annual NCAA basketball tournament, there is another kind of bedlam that is developing on Twitter: wild rumors are raging that Future and Lori Harvey have gotten married.

Twitter is beside itself at the prospect that Future, 36, and Lori Harvey, 23, have gotten hitched.

The rumors began in January when one of the mothers of Future’s children, Eliza Reign, said on her Instagram account that “that man been told me he’s getting married.”

The following month, Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter was captured on camera with some bling on her ring finger while she was out with a girlfriend.

We hasten to mention that Future has the matter of settling the two outstanding paternity lawsuits before he can even comfortably move on with the rest of his life.

This rumor, egged on by a couple of entertainment blogs, is causing mass hysteria on Black Twitter.

Here is a small sampling of the hilarious responses to a possible Future-Harvey union below:

Yall said Lori young & just having fun & she went and married Future?? pic.twitter.com/0HGWrPlZxM — ㅤ (@PhoneDaPosites) March 9, 2020

If Lori & Future are really married, this app is going to collapse 😂 pic.twitter.com/VOzSS6s3BB — 𝘗𝘢𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘦 & 𝘍𝘪𝘦𝘳𝘺 (@Kiimmziie) March 9, 2020

If future married Lori who gone lead us pic.twitter.com/491haQVX1o — i drive with my knees (@WavygangCozy) March 9, 2020

loooool wait future got married to lori? pic.twitter.com/pyUB9E49s5 — you may not bring your white wife (@evulfemme) March 9, 2020

If Future really did marry Lori then… pic.twitter.com/QdiCzdp6QS — Pastor-Uncle Cam (@ScottySkytop) March 9, 2020

Future married Lori Harvey? pic.twitter.com/Amb9d0KHiB — André T’Challa Benjamin (@Mr_Dapper_Don) March 9, 2020

FUTURE AND LORI GOT MARRIED

pic.twitter.com/l781tIflx5 — EMO ! (@junitwn) March 9, 2020

Where is this rumor coming from that Future and Lori Harvey are married? Ion see no media on it so far just random tweets 🔍 pic.twitter.com/H5YVsENYcQ — Con👩🏽‍💻 (@ConnahCakes) March 9, 2020

If Lori and future really married she might be pregnant 🥺 yikes. — the Lust Airbender. (@OohCrissy) March 9, 2020